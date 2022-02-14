Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2022: HE,SM,RIG,STNG

Energy stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) tumbling 2.5% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.36 higher at $95.46 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $1.41 to $95.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.25 at $4.20 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) was narrowly lower in late trade, rebounding from a nearly 2% decline earlier Monday, after the utility company reported Q4 net earnings of $0.50 per share, improving on a $0.46 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue grew more than 18% year-over-year to $770.3 million, exceeding the $681.3 million analyst mean.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) fell 1.8% after reporting an 7.1% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $147.9 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $148.2 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Transocean (RIG) fell 1.9%. The oilfield services company said it has secured new one-well contracts for four of its deepwater drill rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and the UK North Sea priced between $160,000 to $335,000 per day while another rig was awarded a two-well contract in the Gulf of Mexico priced at $395,000 per day.

SM Energy (SM) slid 4.2% the oil and natural gas producer plans to use cash on hand to redeem all $104.8 million of its outstanding 5.0% senior notes due 2024 plus any accrued interest.

