Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2020: XOM,ENB,ENB.TO,VAL,NEXT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.63%

CVX -0.35%

COP -0.61%

SLB -0.74%

OXY -0.74%

Energy stocks retreated Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 63 cents higher at $52.05 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract climbed 91 cents to $57.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was fractionally lower shortly before Friday's close. Authorities late Thursday said the fire Tuesday night at the company's refinery in Baton Rouge, La., likely released flammable vapors into the air although monitoring has not registered any harmful levels of the chemicals beyond the facility. A Louisiana State Police report, citing an initial company statement and obtained by The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge, said there was a "high potential" of a chemical release due to the blaze although specific amounts were unknown.

In other sector news:

(-) Enbridge (ENB) turned fractionally higher late Friday after the energy infrastructure company reported a 5.3% increase in adjusted Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels, climbing to CAD0.61 per share but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.03 per share.

(-) Valaris (VAL) was edging higher this afternoon, recouping a portion of its 1.7% gain earlier Friday that followed the offshore drilling services company reporting a total contract backlog of $2.45 billion across its fleet after recently securing new contracts for four of its floating rig along with one jackup rig. It also received contract extensions for two other floaters.

(-) NextDecade Corp (NEXT) slipped 1.6% after agreeing to sell its Rio Bravo pipeline subsidiary to Enbridge (ENB) for up to $25 in cash. Under terms of the proposed transaction, NextDecade will receive $15 million at closing, with the balance paid when it makes a final positive investment decision on its Rio Grande liquefied natural gas export in Brownsville, Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.