Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2020: LLEX, ENB, MRC, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.33%

CVX: -0.80%

COP: +0.66%

SLB: +0.40%

OXY: +0.40%

Energy heavyweights were mostly advancing pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.70 at $52.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.03 to $57.37 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.84 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.01% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.28% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Lilis Energy (LLEX), which was gaining more than 4% in value after the NYSE American accepted its plan to regain listing compliance, with a deadline of until May 21.

In other sector news:

(-) Enbridge (ENB) was slightly lower as its fourth-quarter profit fell 32% on a lower contribution from its energy services division and its adjusted profit fell short of expectations. The company said it earned C$746 million, or C$0.37 per share, in the period compared with a profit of C$1.09 billion, or C$0.60, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings rose 5.3% to C$0.61, but missed the C$0.64 consensus forecast.

(=) MRC Global (MRC) was unchanged after it posted a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.35 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $0.17 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ EPS estimate of $0.07.

