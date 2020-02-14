Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2020: ENB,ENB.TO,VAL,NEXT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.57%

CVX -0.31%

COP -0.71%

SLB -0.82%

OXY -1.29%

Energy stocks retreated Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 19 cents to $51.61 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 36 cents to $56.70 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.85 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Enbridge (ENB) was fractionally lower on Friday after the energy infrastructure company reported a 5.3% increase in adjusted Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels, climbing to CAD0.61 per share but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.03 per share.

In other sector news:

(-) Valaris (VAL) turned lower this afternoon, giving back a 1.7% earlier Friday that followed the offshore drilling services company reporting a total contract backlog of $2.45 billion across its fleet after recently securing new contracts for four of its floating rig along with one jackup rig. It also received contract extensions for two other floaters.

(-) NextDecade Corp (NEXT) slipped 2.6% after agreeing to sell its Rio Bravo pipeline subsidiary to Enbridge (ENB) for up to $25 in cash. Under terms of the proposed transaction, NextDecade will receive $15 million at closing, with the balance paid when it makes a final positive investment decision on its Rio Grande liquefied natural gas export in Brownsville, Texas.

