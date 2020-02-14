Energy Sector Update for 02/14/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/IEA/Commerzbank reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude oil rose to the highest level this month on optimism that the impact of the coronavirus would be short-lived, leaving the likes of Commerzbank in the opposite camp with a view that oil prices are "likely to find it difficult to recover."

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 0.6% to $51.73 on Friday, after touching a low of around $49.50 when concerns over the spread of coronavirus were center stage. Brent futures climbed by 1% to $56.89.

The World Health Organization reportedly played down fears by saying the recent jump in the number of diagnoses didn't necessarily reflect a sudden surge in new infections, soothing investors' nerves after the change in China's diagnosis methodology undermined confidence in a recent deceleration in the rate of coronavirus infections. Additionally, the People's Bank of China has eased monetary policy after the outbreak, supporting the view that the global health emergency won't be allowed to escalate.

The optimism is outweighing downbeat views such as those expressed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) this week.

"Yesterday's [Thursday] estimate of the supply/demand situation by the IEA turned out to be even more negative than the previous reports issued by the Energy Information Administration [EIA] and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries [OPEC]," Commerzbank bank analysts led by Daniel Briesemann wrote in a report on Friday.

The IEA expects demand this year to grow by only 825,000 barrels per day (b/d) rather than 1.2 million b/d, "as was still expected just a month ago," the analysts said. This would be the smallest rise since 2011.

To highlight the effect of a weaker China on global crude demand, the IEA has predicted that oil demand in the first quarter will decline by 435,000 barrels per day year-over-year, the first drop since 2009.

"This makes it all the more remarkable that Brent managed yesterday [Thursday] to climb to nearly $57 per barrel, putting it at its highest level since January," the analysts said.

Commerzbank is not buying the bull argument that OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, also known as OPEC-plus, will cut supplies even further next month, from 1.7 million barrels a day currently.

For starters, Russia has yet to respond to recommendations from OPEC's joint technical committee that last week called for more cuts to counter the impact of a fall in demand, especially in China.

Confirmation that demand is falling also comes from VesselValue. Using satellite tracking technology, the firm has compared China's real-time demand for seaborne crude oil from the Middle East in recent weeks against the same period a year ago.

"The data essentially shows the demand for crude tankers," VesselValue said in a note. "In recent weeks, it can be seen to have fallen almost to zero from a 2019 average of 3.42 billion ton-miles per day [a ton-mile is a ton of cargo that's traveled one nautical mile by sea]."

Commerzbank said OPEC was likely to find it hard to implement more output cuts because on Sunday it expected production to resume at the Wafra oilfield in a so-called neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait which has been suspended since 2015. Both the IEA and Kuwait see production from the Neutral Zone increasing in the near term, lifting supply at a time demand is relatively weak.

"Even though we expect oil demand to normalize gradually in the second quarter, and envisage stabilizing prices on the oil market, prices are likely to find it difficult to recover," the analysts concluded in the research note.

Meanwhile, the EIA data showed on Wednesday that crude supplies surged by 7.5 million barrels over a week to Feb. 7, three times more than the market had anticipated.

The US oil rig count increased by two to 678 over a week ended Feb. 14, the highest level since Dec. 20, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The combined count for the US was unchanged at 790 for a second week as gas rigs fell by one to 110 and miscellaneous was also lower by one.

In Canada, the oil rig count rose by five to 172, while the gas count dropped by seven to 83 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America slipped by two to 1,045, compared with 1,275 a year ago, the data showed on Friday.

