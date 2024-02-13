Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2024: VGAS, FANG, WM, PNM

Energy stocks fell Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index slumped 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.4% to $77.08 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.1% to $82.86 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 6.4% to $1.66 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) subsidiary Cottonmouth Ventures said they agreed to develop, build, and operate a facility to produce commodity-grade gasoline using natural gas feedstock from Diamondback's Permian Basin operations. Verde shares surged 50%, and Diamondback was 0.1% lower.

Waste Management (WM) shares were adding 5.5% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue late Monday.

PNM Resources (PNM) said Tuesday it will affirm 2024 consolidated earnings guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 per share during an investor meeting this week. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.69. PNM shares were falling 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.