Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2024: HCC, FE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) marginally advancing recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $77.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.6% to $82.50 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4% lower at $1.70 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) said it will pay a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share on Mar. 7 to shareholders on record as of March 1. Warrior Met Coal was down 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

FirstEnergy (FE) former Chief Executive Charles Jones was among those indicted by a grand jury on charges related to an alleged bribery scheme to pass a $1 billion bailout for two of the company's older nuclear power plants, the Ohio Attorney General's Office said Monday. FirstEnergy was 0.5% lower pre-bell.

