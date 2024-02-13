Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2024: CHK, VGAS, FANG, WM, PNM

Energy stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 2.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index slumped 2.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1% to $77.76 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.7% to $82.55 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 6% to $1.66 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Delfin LNG, and Gunvor said Tuesday they have agreed to a liquified natural gas export deal that covers sales and purchase transactions for long-term liquefication offtake. Chesapeake shares were shedding 1.9%.

Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) subsidiary Cottonmouth Ventures said they agreed to develop, build, and operate a facility to produce commodity-grade gasoline using natural gas feedstock from Diamondback's Permian Basin operations. Verde shares surged 35.7%, and Diamondback was 0.7% lower.

Waste Management (WM) shares spiked 5.4% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue late Monday.

PNM Resources (PNM) said Tuesday it will affirm 2024 consolidated earnings guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 per share during an investor meeting this week. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.69. PNM shares were falling 3.4%.

