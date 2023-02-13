Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2023: CVX, LPG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was slipping by 0.59% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.72x% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.83% at $79.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.83% to $85.67 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.98% lower at $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron's (CVX) board is mulling an extension of the mandatory retirement age for CEO Mike Wirth, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Chevron was marginally lower recently.

Dorian LPG (LPG) said it has taken delivery of liquefied petroleum gas carrier HLS Citrine under a long-term time charter. Dorian LPG was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

