Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2023: BORR, TOPS, RNW

Energy stocks were lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.5% in late Monday trading.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% increase while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.13 higher at $79.85 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was $0.10 lower at $86.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.08 to $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) slid 3.7%. The company said it has been awarded a new contract and two extensions for its jack-up drilling rigs.

TOP Ships (TOPS) was advancing 26% after it signed a time charter employment contract with an undisclosed company for its chemical/oil motor tanker Eco Marina Del Rey.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) rose 1.7% after it has rebranded itself as ReNew to reflect its transformation to an end-to-end provider of products across the decarbonization spectrum from a pure-play renewable Independent Power Producer.

