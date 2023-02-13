Energy
BORR

Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2023: BORR

February 13, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Energy stocks were softer Monday afternoon, with both the NYSE Energy Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.8% to $80.37 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 0.4% to $86.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were about 3% lower at $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) said it has been awarded a new contract and two extensions for its jack-up drilling rigs. Borr shares were down 2.8%.

Chevron (CVX) was 0.2% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported that its board is mulling an extension of the mandatory retirement age for Chief Executive Mike Wirth.

TOP Ships (TOPS) was advancing over 40% after it signed a time charter employment contract with an undisclosed company for its chemical/oil motor tanker Eco Marina Del Rey.

