Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2020: NESR,TRP,TRP.TO,MRO

Energy stocks were mostly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling around 1.0% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 42 cents to $51.59 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 55 cents to $56.34 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.85 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead just under 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 0.4% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.0% improvement.

(+) National Energy Services (NESR) climbed 3.2% after announcing plans to acquire Sahara Petroleum Services Company SAE, the largest oilfield-services company in Egypt, for $27 million in cash plus shares of its common as earn-outs at a minimum price of $10 per share based on a multiple of 2019 EBITDA and other performance metrics. National Energy also will repay about $22 million in long-term liabilities at Sahara Petroleum Services and assume around $8 million in short-term debt.

(-) TC Energy (TRP) was fractionally lower. The Canadian pipeline company Thursday reported Q4 net income of CAD1.18 per share, down from CAD1.19 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CAD1.04 per share GAAP profit.

(-) Marathon Oil (MRO) fell 5.7% after the energy major late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.07 per share, more than halving its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue declined to $1.22 billion from $1.77 billion, also trailing the $1.26 billion Street view.

