Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2020: EXTN,NESR,TRP,TRP.TO,MRO

Energy stocks were mostly lower in late Thursday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% this afternoon while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 40 cents higher at $51.57 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 70 cents to $56.49 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Exterran (EXTN) rose over 20% on Thursday after the natural gas gathering and processing company issued its preliminary Q4 results, expecting to report between $265 million to $275 million in revenue, which would likely match or exceed the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $267.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also said its adjusted Q4 EBITDA will reach the high end of its internal projections and said bookings this year already have topped $400 million.

In other sector news:

(+) National Energy Services (NESR) climbed 6.2% after announcing plans to acquire Sahara Petroleum Services Company SAE, the largest oilfield services company in Egypt, for $27 million in cash plus shares of its common as earn-outs at a minimum price of $10 per share based on a multiple of 2019 EBITDA and other performance metrics. National Energy also will repay about $22 million in long-term liabilities at Sahara Petroleum Services and assume around $8 million in short-term debt.

(-) TC Energy (TRP) was fractionally lower. The Canadian pipeline company Thursday reported Q4 net income of CAD1.18 per share, down from CAD1.19 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CAD1.04 per share GAAP profit.

(-) Marathon Oil (MRO) fell 3.9% after the energy major late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.07 per share, more than halving its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue declined to $1.22 billion from $1.77 billion, also trailing the $1.26 billion Street view.

