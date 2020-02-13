Energy Sector Update for 02/13/2020: AM, PBF, TRP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.34%

CVX: -0.44%

COP: -1.27%

SLB: -0.60%

OXY: -0.61%

Top energy stocks were slipping pre-market Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.12 at $51.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.09 to $55.88 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.86 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.14% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.76% higher.

In other sector news:

(-) Antero Midstream (AM) was declining more than 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.35 per share, up 3% year-over-year. That was above the Capital IQ estimate of $0.23 per share.

(+) PBF Energy (PBF) was up more than 1% as it booked Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, down from $1.03 in the same quarter last year but exceeding the consensus of $0.48 from a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

(=) TC Energy (TRP) was flat after unveiling a plan to invest a total of $1.3 billion for the expansion of its natural gas pipeline systems in Western Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.