Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2024: FE, FANG, PLUG, CNX

February 12, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index increased 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.1% to $76.90 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract shed 0.2% to $82.00 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 5.8% to $1.74 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, FirstEnergy (FE) former Chief Executive Officer Charles Jones was among those indicted by a grand jury on charges related to an alleged bribery scheme to pass a $1 billion bailout for two of the company's older nuclear power plants, the Ohio Attorney General's Office said Monday. FirstEnergy shares rose 0.7%.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) shares jumped 9.2% after the company agreed to buy Endeavor Energy Resources in a cash-and-stock deal worth $26 billion.

CNX Resources (CNX) shares rose 1.8% after the company launched a cash tender offer for its outstanding 7.25% senior notes due 2027. The notes have a principal amount outstanding of about $350 million.

Plug Power (PLUG) said it delivered portable liquid hydrogen refuelers to transit agencies and trucking fleet clients. The stock rose 5.7%.

