Energy
FANG

Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2024: FANG, PLUG, AGR

February 12, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both gaining 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 1.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.1% to $76.77 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract shed 0.4% to $81.89 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.4% to $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Diamondback Energy (FANG) shares jumped almost 10% after the company agreed to buy Endeavor Energy Resources in a cash-and-stock deal worth $26 billion.

Plug Power (PLUG) said Monday it delivered portable liquid hydrogen refuelers to transit agencies and trucking fleet customers. Its shares rose nearly 6%.

Avangrid (AGR) shares were rising 2% after it said Friday it entered into a new power purchase agreement with Amazon.com (AMZN) to source renewable energy from a wind farm in Gilliam County, Oregon.

