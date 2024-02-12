Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2024: FANG, BORR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.9% at $76.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1% to reach $81.34 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $1.84 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Endeavor Energy Resources said they have entered into a $26 billion merger agreement to create a large energy firm focused on the Permian Basin in Texas. Diamondback Energy was up more than 5% in recent Monday premarket activity.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was over 2% higher after saying it secured new contract commitments worth $82.2 million in contract revenue, for three of its jack-up rigs.

