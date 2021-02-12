Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2021: NBLX,TRP,TRP.TO,RDS.A,RDS.B

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.36 to $59.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.57 to $62.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 11 cents higher at $2.98 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.8% gain.

In company news, Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) was swinging between small losses and gains on Friday after the pipeline company projected a FY21 profit in a range of $155 million to $185 million compared with the single-analyst estimates looking for $209.1 million in net income this year, according to Capital IQ. It also earned $0.44 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates for Q4 net income were not available.

TC Energy (TRP) rose 2.1% after Friday saying it was ending the binding open season for its Keystone pipeline system following the executive order signed last month by US President Joe Biden cancelling regulatory permits on the American side for the controversial project.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) was 2.9% higher following reports the UK Supreme Court was ruled in favor of farmers and fisherman in Nigeria attempting to sue the energy giant for environmental damage caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta. Citing the principle of duty of care in common law, the ruling also reversed an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal preventing the case from being heard in the UK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.