Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2021: ENB,ENB.TO,NBLX,TRP,TRP.TO,RDS.A,RDS.B

Energy stocks added slightly to earlier gains into Friday's close, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled $1.23 higher at $59.47 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.23 to finish the week at $62.47. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 11 cents to $2.98 per million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) fell 1.4% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of CA$0.56 per share, down from CA$0.61 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by CA$0.03 per share.

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) shares hugged the flatline after the pipeline company projected a FY21 profit of $155 million to $185 million, compared with the single analyst's estimate of $209.1 million in net income this year, according to Capital IQ. Noble Midstream earned $0.44 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates for Q4 net income were not available.

TC Energy (TRP) rose 2.5% after saying Friday it was ending the binding open season for its Keystone pipeline system following the executive order signed last month by U.S. President Joe Biden cancelling regulatory permits on the American side for the controversial project.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) was 3% higher despite reports the U.K. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of farmers and fishermen in Nigeria attempting to sue the energy giant for environmental damage caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta. Citing the principle of duty of care in common law, the ruling also reversed an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal preventing the case from being heard in the U.K.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.