Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2021: ENB, NBLX, NR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently down 0.77%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.23% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.06 at $58.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.03 to $61.17 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.92 per 1 million BTU.

Enbridge (ENB) was marginally declining after it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $0.56 per share, down from adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago.

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) was slightly lower after it reported Q4 EPS of $0.44, down from $0.65 a year earlier. No analyst estimate was available.

Newpark Resources (NR) was up more than 3% after it booked a net loss of $0.20 per share in Q4 compared with a loss of $0.19 per share a year ago.

