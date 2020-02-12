Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2020: XOM,CVE,CVE.TO,NE,DCP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.89%

CVX +0.80%

COP +1.62%

SLB +1.65%

OXY +2.82%

Energy stocks recouped most of their initial gains on Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% this afternoon while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.40 higher at $51.34 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased $1.89 to $55.90 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories rose by 7.5 million barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 7, marking the third consecutive weekly build and reaching 442.5 million barrels, according to data compiled by the Energy Information Administration. That compares with the consensus forecast expecting a 2.3 million-barrel increase by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts and the American Petroleum Institute reportedly posting a 6 million-barrel rise.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) ExxonMobil (XOM) was 1% higher in late trade after reporting an overnight fire at its refinery in Baton Rouge, La. The blaze was extinguished by its volunteer firefighters and was contained to the area where it occurred, the company said. There were no reported injuries. The company said it continues to monitor air quality near the facility but has not experienced anything unusual. Authorities were investigating the cause but ExxonMobil officials ruled out the possibility it was started by an explosion.

In other sector news:

(+) Noble (NE) rose 27% after the drill rig contractor announced a "unique commercial enabling agreement" with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for offshore drilling services in the Guyana-Suriname Basin. Exxon Mobil added 3.5 years to the existing contracts for three of Noble's ultra-deepwater rigs and the new contract also provides for up to six more years of work, subject to future development decisions and government approvals.

(+) Cenovus Energy (CVE) rose almost 1% on Wednesday, reversing a small, mid-day decline, after the Canadian oil and natural gas company reported Q4 net income of CAD0.09 per share, reversing a CAD1.10 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CAD0.12 per share quarterly profit. Revenue rose 6.4% over year-ago levels to CAD4.84 billion, also missing the CAD5.17 billion Street view.

(-) DCP Midstream (DCP) fell fractionally after the natural gas gathering and logistics company late Tuesday reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.28 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP net income of $0.35 per share. Operating revenue declined 26% during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $1.93 billion and also trailing the $2.53 billion Street view.

