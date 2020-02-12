Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2020: NE, NBL, CVE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.84%

CVX: +0.87%

COP: +1.86%

SLB: +1.75%

OXY: +2.14%

Leading energy stocks were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.19 at $51.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.53 to $55.54 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.82 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.29% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.21% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Noble (NE), which was more than 11% higher after saying it executed a "unique commercial enabling agreement" with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for drilling services in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

In other sector news:

(-) Noble Energy (NBL) was marginally declining after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share, compared with adjusted income of $0.12 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ forecast for a loss of $0.08 per share.

(+) Cenovus Energy (CVE) swung to a Q4 profit of C$0.09 ($0.07) per share. A year earlier, it lost C$1.10 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of C$0.12 per share for the most recent period. Cenovus Energy was slightly higher in recent trading.

