Energy Sector Update for 02/12/2020: CVE,CVE.TO,NE,DCP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.59%

CVX +0.69%

COP +1.92%

SLB +0.93%

OXY +2.27%

Energy stocks were advancing again on Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9%% this afternoon while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.38 to $51.32 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract jumped $1.99 higher to $56 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.83 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Cenovus Energy (CVE) fell fractionally on Wednesday, giving back an early advance, after the Canadian oil and natural gas company reported Q4 net income of CAD0.09 per share, reversing a CAD1.10 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CAD0.12 per share quarterly profit. Revenue rose 6.4% over year-ago levels to CAD4.84 billion, also missing the CAD5.17 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Noble (NE) rose more than 26% after the drillrig contractor announced a "unique commercial enabling agreement" with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for offshore drilling services in the Guyana-Suriname Basin. Exxon Mobil added 3.5 years to the existing contracts for three of Noble's ultra-deepwater rigs and the new contract also provides for up to six more years of work, subject to future development decisions and government approvals.

(-) DCP Midstream (DCP) fell 1% after the natural gas gathering and logistics company late Tuesday reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.28 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP net income of $0.35 per share. Operating revenue declined 26% during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $1.93 billion and also trailing the $2.53 billion Street view.

