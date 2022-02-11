Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2022: EQNR, MRC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.70%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.72% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.14 at $91.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.05 to $92.46 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.07 lower at $3.89 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 1% after saying it is exercising options valued at 11.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.3 billion) for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations in Norway.

MRC Global (MRC) was unchanged after saying Rhys Best will retire as chairman of its board at the end of his term as a director at the annual meeting of the company's stockholders scheduled for May 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.