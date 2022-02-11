Energy
EQNR

Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2022: EQNR, MRC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.70%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.72% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.14 at $91.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.05 to $92.46 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.07 lower at $3.89 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 1% after saying it is exercising options valued at 11.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.3 billion) for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations in Norway.

MRC Global (MRC) was unchanged after saying Rhys Best will retire as chairman of its board at the end of his term as a director at the annual meeting of the company's stockholders scheduled for May 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR MRC XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular