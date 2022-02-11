Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2022: COP,BE,SHLX,CHK

Energy stocks added to their Friday surge this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 3.6% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead just 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.22 higher at $93.10 per barrel, with its Friday gains accelerating this afternoon after the White House said a Russian invasion of Ukraine was likely within a few days and warned all Americans to leave the country. The global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $3.31 to $94.72 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $3.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) was 2% higher shortly before the closing bell, retesting some of its Friday intra-day highs, following reports the energy major is considering the sale of more than $1 billion of assets in the Texas Permian Basin. The company has selected a financial adviser to run an auction for the properties, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources.

Bloom Energy (BE) rose 8.5% after the oil and natural gas producer overnight reported a 37.3% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $342.5 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $308.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) climbed 5.6% after Friday saying it received a non-binding preliminary offer from Shell Pipeline to buy the Shell Midstream common units it does not already own for $12.89 each, matching its last closing price. The company expects to name a special board panel to review and negotiate a potential transaction.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) gained 5.4% after JPMorgan Friday began coverage of the exploration and production company with an overweight stock rating and an $85 price target.

