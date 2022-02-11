Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2022: BE,SHLX,CHK

Energy stocks were surging again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.99 to $91.87 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $1.86 to $93.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 lower at $3.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) rose nearly 14% after the oil and natural gas producer overnight reported a 37.3% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $342.5 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $308.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) climbed 6.3% after Friday saying it received a non-binding preliminary offer from Shell Pipeline to buy the Shell Midstream common units it does not already own for $12.89 each, matching its last closing price. The company expects to name a special board panel to review and negotiate a potential transaction.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) gained 4.4% after JPMorgan Friday began coverage of the exploration and production company with an overweight stock rating and an $8 price target.

