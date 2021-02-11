Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2021: IO,BE,NGVT

Energy stocks were extending their Thursday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 2.4% lower while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down almost 3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 33 cents to $58.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 19 cents to $61.28 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was dropping 4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 3.8%.

In company news, ON Geophysical (IO) fell over 15% after the seismic data company late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.92 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.54 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 36% year-over-year to $27.3 million, also lagging the $28.6 million analyst mean.

Ingevity (NGVT) has turned 3.6% lower this afternoon, giving back a 6% gain earlier Thursday that followed the petroleum additives firm overnight reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.33 per share on $325.6 million in revenue, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit and $303.4 million in revenue and beating analyst projections expecting $0.77 per share and $281.8 million, respectively.

Bloom Energy (BE) slid 2.7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.29 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2019 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.00 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.