Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2021: DCP,IO,BE,NGVT

Energy stocks pared a portion of their Thursday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.7% lower while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down almost 2.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 44 cents lower at $58.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 66 cents to $60.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DCP Midstream (DCP) was edging lower late in Thursday trading, recovering from an earlier 3.7% decline that followed the pipeline company reported a Q4 profit of $0.34 per share, reversing a $0.08 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2019 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue fell to $1.785 billion from $1.929 billion during the year-ago period, also trailing the $2.46 million Street view.

Bloom Energy (BE) slid 3.7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.29 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2019 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Ingevity (NGVT) has turned 7% lower this afternoon, giving back a 6% gain earlier Thursday that followed the petroleum additives firm overnight reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.33 per share on $325.6 million in revenue, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit and $303.4 million in revenue and beating analyst projections expecting $0.77 per share and $281.8 million, respectively.

ON Geophysical (IO) fell almost 14% after the seismic data company late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.92 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.54 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 36% year-over-year to $27.3 million, also lagging the $28.6 million analyst mean.

