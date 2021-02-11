Energy
DCP

Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2021: DCP,IO,BE,NGVT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks pared a portion of their Thursday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.7% lower while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down almost 2.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 44 cents lower at $58.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 66 cents to $60.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DCP Midstream (DCP) was edging lower late in Thursday trading, recovering from an earlier 3.7% decline that followed the pipeline company reported a Q4 profit of $0.34 per share, reversing a $0.08 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2019 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue fell to $1.785 billion from $1.929 billion during the year-ago period, also trailing the $2.46 million Street view.

Bloom Energy (BE) slid 3.7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.29 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2019 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Ingevity (NGVT) has turned 7% lower this afternoon, giving back a 6% gain earlier Thursday that followed the petroleum additives firm overnight reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.33 per share on $325.6 million in revenue, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit and $303.4 million in revenue and beating analyst projections expecting $0.77 per share and $281.8 million, respectively.

ON Geophysical (IO) fell almost 14% after the seismic data company late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.92 per share, reversing a $0.26 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.54 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 36% year-over-year to $27.3 million, also lagging the $28.6 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCP IO BE NGVT

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires