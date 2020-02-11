Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2020: GPP, BP, OII, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.82%

CVX: +0.87%

COP: +1.09%

SLB: +0.03%

OXY: +3.98%

Top energy stocks were climbing pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.96 at $50.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.22 to $54.49 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.77 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.63% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.07% higher.

(-) Green Plains Partners (GPP) was down over 1% as it posted Q4 earnings of $0.44 per common unit, down from $0.51 per common unit in the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.45 per share, according to Capital IQ.

(+) BP (BP) is planning to maintain stable output at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oilfields offshore Azerbaijan while boosting production at the Shah Deniz gas field in 2020, Reuters reported, citing a senior regional official. BP was recently 1% higher.

(=) Oceaneering International (OII) was unchanged after announcing that it won a contract from British Petroleum (BP) to provide comprehensive riserless light well intervention services in offshore Angola.

