Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2020: FTI,OII,BP,CEIX

Energy stocks were mostly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 65 cents to $50.22 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.06 to $54.33 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.78 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) TechnipFMC (FTI) climbed 6% after the oilfield-services company late Monday said it was expecting its 2019 segment revenue will likely reach $13.5 billion, the mid-point of its guidance, when it reports its quarterly and yearly financial results on Feb. 26. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $13.54 billion in revenue at TechnipFMC this year.

In other sector news:

(+) Oceaneering International (OII) was ahead about 3.4% after saying it rececived a contract from British Petroleum (BP) to provide riserless light well intervention services offshore of Angola in exploration blocks 18 and 31. The company also will provide personnel and equipment, remotely operated vehicles, survey services, and communication services.

(-) Consol Energy (CEIX) tumbled 18% after the thermal coal miner Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of of $0.54 per share, down from $1.41 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.62 per share. Revenue slipped 10.4% to $342.6 million, also trailing the $343.6 million analyst mean.

