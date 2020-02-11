Energy Sector Update for 02/11/2020: ASC,FTI,OII,BP,CEIX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.65%

CVX +1.15%

COP +1.69%

SLB +0.81%

OXY +1.73%

Energy stocks held on to their earlier gains Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 1.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 37 cents higher at $49.94 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 76 cents to $54.03 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Ardmore Shipping (ASC) climbed 15% after the petroleum and chemicals tanker company reported a 3.9% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $60.7 million and earned $0.08 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.26 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $0.10 per share. Wall Street revenue estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) TechnipFMC (FTI) rose 6.2% after the oilfield-services company late Monday said it was expecting its 2019 segment revenue will likely reach $13.5 billion, the mid-point of its guidance, when it reports its quarterly and yearly financial results on Feb. 26. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $13.54 billion in revenue at TechnipFMC this year.

(+) Oceaneering International (OII) was ahead about 2.3% after saying it received a contract from British Petroleum (BP) to provide riserless light well intervention services offshore of Angola in exploration blocks 18 and 31. The company also will provide personnel and equipment, remotely operated vehicles, survey services, and communication services.

(-) Consol Energy (CEIX) tumbled over 18% after the thermal coal miner Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.54 per share, down from $1.41 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.62 per share. Revenue slipped 10.4% to $342.6 million, also trailing the $343.6 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.