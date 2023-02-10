Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2023: NBR, BE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.36%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.09% at $78.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.34% to $85.63 per barrel and natural gas futures were over 2% higher at $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

Nabors Industries (NBR) was shedding over 8% in value after its Nabors Industries Inc. subsidiary priced $225 million of its 1.750% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.

Bloom Energy (BE) was up more than 7% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.27 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.11.

