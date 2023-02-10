Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2023: ENLT, NBR, BE

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Index (NYE) climbing over 3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 3.5%.

The PHLX Oil Service Sector was posting a 2.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.7% to $79.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.9% to $86.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up 3.2% at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) was down 0.9%. The company priced its initial public offering of 14 million shares at $18 per share.

Nabors Industries (NBR) was down 4% after its unit Nabors Industries Inc. priced $225 million of its 1.750% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.

Bloom Energy (BE) was rising 3.6% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.27 per share, compared with a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.11.

