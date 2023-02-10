Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2023: BE, NBR, RIG

February 10, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Energy stocks rose with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 3.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 3.7% in Friday afternoon trading. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3% increase while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.71 higher to $79.77 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was increasing $1.96 to $86.46 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.12 to $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) was up 1.4% after it reported late Thursday Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.27 per share, compared with a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.11.

Nabors Industries (NBR) was down 1% after its unit Nabors Industries Inc. priced $225 million of its 1.750% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.

Transocean (RIG) rose 0.4% after it said late Thursday that one of its subsidiaries has agreed to acquire a non-controlling stake in Global Sea Mineral Resources, the deep-sea mineral exploratory division of DEME Group NV.

