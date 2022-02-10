Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2022: PBF, TTE, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining 0.51%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.36% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.35 at $89.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude fell $0.38 to $91.17 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.08 lower at $3.93 per 1 million BTU.

PBF Energy (PBF) shares were up more than 2% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $4.53 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.

TotalEnergies (TTE) reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.55, up from $0.46 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected $2.16. TotalEnergies shares were slipping past 2%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has started laying off workers at its Alliance, Louisiana refinery, which was shut down in August 2021, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the plant's operations. Phillips 66 shares were down 0.72% in premarket activity.

