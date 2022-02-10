Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2022: MDU,BTU,PDS,PD.TO,PBFX

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 0.9%, reversing a midday gain, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 2.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.22 higher at $89.88 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $0.17 to $91.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.05 to $3.96 per 1 million BTU after the Energy Information Administration Thursday reported a decline of 222 billion cubic feet in US natural gas stocks to 2.101 trillion cubic feet during the week ended Feb. 4.

In company news, MDU Resources Group (MDU) was extending its retreat this afternoon, slipping 6.4% shortly before Thursday's closing bell, after it reported a decline in Q4 earnings.

Among gainers, Peabody Energy (BTU) surged 7.7% after the coal company reported Q4 net income of $3.93 per share, reversing a $1.32 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.12 per share profit. Revenue increased 71% year-over-year to $1.26 billion, also exceeding the $1.08 billion Street view.

Precision Drilling (PDS) rose 2.4% after the oilfield-services company Thursday narrowed its non-GAAP Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels as its revenue grew 46.4% year-over-year to $295.2 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $282.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

PBF Logistics (PBFX) was hanging on for a nearly 1% advance after the petroleum pipeline and transport company reported Q4 results exceeding analyst estimates and also forecasting FY22 revenue above Wall Street expectations. It sees revenue this year in a range of $320 million to $340 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $310.8 million in FY22 revenue.

