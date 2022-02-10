Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2022: BTU,PDS,PD.TO,PBFX

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 2.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.58 to $91.24 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $1.09 to $92.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 lower at $3.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Peabody Energy (BTU) surged over 13% after the coal company reported Q4 net income of $3.93 per share, reversing a $1.32 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.12 per share profit. Revenue increased 71% year-over-year to $1.26 billion, also exceeding the $1.08 billion Street view.

Precision Drilling (PDS) rose 3.5% after the oilfield-services company Thursday narrowed its non-GAAP Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels as its revenue grew 46.4% year-over-year to $295.2 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $282.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

PBF Logistics (PBFX) climbed 1.3% after the petroleum pipeline and transport company reported Q4 results exceeding analyst estimates and also forecasting FY22 revenue above Wall Street expectations. It sees revenue this year in a range of $320 million to $340 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $310.8 million in FY22 revenue.

