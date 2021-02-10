Energy
GPRE

Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2021: GPRE, BW, HP, PAA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were trending mostly higher as the closing bell aproached, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rose 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 26 cents higher at $58.62 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 30 cents to $61.39 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 13 cents to $2.97 per million BTU.

Among energy stocks, Green Plains (GPRE) climbed 5% after the ethanol producer reported a Q4 net loss of $0.53 per share, unchanged from the the year-ago quarter and missing the consensus estimate for a loss of $0.39 per share among analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. Revenue fell 33% year-over-year to $478.8 million, well below the $681.8 million Street view.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) traded more than 20% higher after saying it expects to report a surprise $0.04 per share profit for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 on $149.9 million in revenue, compared with the single analyst's estimate for an $0.16 per share net loss on $132.7 million in Q4 revenue. The provider if waste-to-energy generating equipment also priced a $150 million public offering Wednesday of more than 25.6 million common shares at $5.85, 3% below Tuesday's closing price.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) shares rose 7.9% after the shale oil drilling rig provider reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss of $0.66 per share, reversing a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating analysts' consensus estimate for a net loss of $0.82 per share. Revenue fell 60% year-over-year to $246.4 million but topped the $230.7 million analyst mean.

To the downside, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) tumbled 9% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.29 per share compared with $0.63 per share during the year-ago quarter, shy of analysts' consensus for $0.35 per share. The oil pipeline operator's revenue fell 35% year-over-year to $5.96 billion, trailing the $6.25 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPRE BW HP PAA

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires