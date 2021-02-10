Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2021: GPRE, BW, HP, PAA

Energy stocks were trending mostly higher as the closing bell aproached, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rose 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 26 cents higher at $58.62 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 30 cents to $61.39 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 13 cents to $2.97 per million BTU.

Among energy stocks, Green Plains (GPRE) climbed 5% after the ethanol producer reported a Q4 net loss of $0.53 per share, unchanged from the the year-ago quarter and missing the consensus estimate for a loss of $0.39 per share among analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. Revenue fell 33% year-over-year to $478.8 million, well below the $681.8 million Street view.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) traded more than 20% higher after saying it expects to report a surprise $0.04 per share profit for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 on $149.9 million in revenue, compared with the single analyst's estimate for an $0.16 per share net loss on $132.7 million in Q4 revenue. The provider if waste-to-energy generating equipment also priced a $150 million public offering Wednesday of more than 25.6 million common shares at $5.85, 3% below Tuesday's closing price.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) shares rose 7.9% after the shale oil drilling rig provider reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss of $0.66 per share, reversing a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating analysts' consensus estimate for a net loss of $0.82 per share. Revenue fell 60% year-over-year to $246.4 million but topped the $230.7 million analyst mean.

To the downside, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) tumbled 9% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.29 per share compared with $0.63 per share during the year-ago quarter, shy of analysts' consensus for $0.35 per share. The oil pipeline operator's revenue fell 35% year-over-year to $5.96 billion, trailing the $6.25 billion Street view.

