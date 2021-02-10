Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2021: EQNR, PAA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.34% higher in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.03% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.02 at $58.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.19 to $61.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were one cent higher at $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was down more than 1% after saying it agreed to sell its interests in the Bakken field in North Dakota and Montana as it reported a Q4 adjusted loss. The company is selling the assets to Grayson Mill Energy for approximately $900 million. Separately, Equinor posted a Q4 adjusted loss after tax of $554 million, compared with income of $1.19 billion a year earlier.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was slipping past 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.29, down from $0.63 a year ago. The result missed the $0.35 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

