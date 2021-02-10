Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2021: BW,HP,PAA

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 36 cents to $58.72 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract is adding 27 cents to $61.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) was over 13% higher after saying it expects to report a surprise $0.04 per share profit for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 on $149.9 million in revenue compared with the single-analyst call expecting an $0.16 per share net loss on $132.7 million in Q4 revenue. The oilfield-services company Wednesday also priced a $150 million public offering of more than 25.6 million common shares at $5.85 each, or 3.1% under Tuesday's closing price.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 5.2% after reporting a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss of $0.66 per share, reversing a $0.27 per share profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.82 per share for the drillrig operator during the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue decline 59.9% year-over-year to $246.4 million but also topping the $230.7 million analyst mean.

To the downside, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) tumbled 8.3% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.29 per share, more than halving its $0.63 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.35 per share. Revenue for the oil and gas midstream company fell 34.9% year-over-year to $5.96 billion, also trailing the $6.25 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.