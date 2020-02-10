Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2020: GPRK,CNX,DO

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were mostly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping 79 cents to $49.54 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.22 to $53.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $1.76 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 4.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 2.3% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) was fractionally lower after the Latin American oil and natural gas exploration company Monday said it has renewed its stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 10% of its outstanding stock and also declared a special stock dividend, with plans to issue 0.004 of a share on March 11 for each GeoPark share investors own on Feb. 25. The new stock buyback program for up to 5.93 million share begins on Feb. 11 and runs through the end of the year.

In other sector news:

(+) CNX Resources (CNX) declined nearly 11%. The exploration and production company Monday reported a 7% increase in total proved reserves at the end of 2019 over prior-year levels, rising to around 8.43 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

(-) Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) dropped almost 12%. The marine drill rig company earlier Monday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.45 per share, expanding on its $0.42 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ expecting a $0.64 per share net loss for the final three months of 2019.

