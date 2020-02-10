Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2020: DO, CNX, PTR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

Energy majors were declining pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.53 at $49.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.74 to $53.73 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.79 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.04% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.74% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), which was declining around 1% in value as it booked a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.45 per share compared with the $0.42 loss per share in the prior-year period, which came in narrower than $0.64 loss per share average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) CNX Resources (CNX) was up more than 1% after it reported total proved reserves of 8.43 trillion cubic feet of gas equivalent at the end of 2019, a 7% increase from the previous year.

In other sector news:

(=) PetroChina (PTR) began cutting refinery crude throughput in early February by about 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) on projections that fuel demand will slow down on coronavirus concerns, Reuters reported. PetroChina was flat in recent trading.

