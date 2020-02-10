Energy Sector Update for 02/10/2020: BIP,BIP-UN.TO,GPRK,CNX,DO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.01%

CVX +0.54%

COP -0.34%

SLB -0.45%

OXY -3.50%

Energy stocks fell Monday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 75 cents lower at $49.57 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.11 to $53.36 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 9 cents to $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) rose 1.4% after the specialty investor was identified as a "dark horse" suitor for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion in Canada, according to a Bloomberg report, citing a research note by Stifel FirstEnergy analyst Ian Gillies. The price tag for the government-owned pipeline project has risen 70% over prior estimates to $9.5 billion amid legal delays and accommodations to affected indigenous communities, according to the report. The project is now owned by the government of Canada after purchasing it from Kinder Morgan (KMI) for $4.5 billion.

In other sector news:

(+) GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) was fractionally lower after the Latin American oil and natural gas exploration company Monday said it has renewed its stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 10% of its outstanding stock and also set a special stock dividend of 0.004 of a share on March 11 for each GeoPark share investors own on Feb. 25. The new stock buyback program for up to 5.93 million share begins on Feb. 11 and runs through the end of the year.

(-) Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) dropped 9.5%. The marine drill rig company earlier Monday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.45 per share, expanding on its $0.42 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ expecting a $0.64 per share net loss for the final three months of 2019.

(+) CNX Resources (CNX) declined 14%. The exploration and production company Monday reported a 7% increase in total proven reserves at the end of 2019 over prior-year levels, rising to around 8.43 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

