News & Insights

Energy
PAA

Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2024: PAA, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

February 09, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat..

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $76.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.1% to $81.70 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.5% lower at $1.87 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted unit, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Enbridge (ENB) was nearly 1% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 Canadian dollars ($0.48) per share, up from CA$0.63 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAA
ENB
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.