Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2024: PAA, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat..

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $76.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.1% to $81.70 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.5% lower at $1.87 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted unit, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Enbridge (ENB) was nearly 1% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 Canadian dollars ($0.48) per share, up from CA$0.63 a year earlier.

