Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2023: XPRO, DUK, FLNC

Energy stocks declined Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down by 0.6% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.73 lower to $77.74 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling $0.92 to $84.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.02 to $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) slid 4.3% after it said Thursday that it has acquired DeltaTek Global, a well construction technology company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Duke Energy (DUK) fell 1.5% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.11 per share, up from $0.88 a year earlier.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) jumped about 11% after reporting a fiscal Q1 diluted loss early Thursday of $0.21 per share, compared with a loss of $0.53 a year earlier.

