Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2023: XOM, FLNC, DUK

Energy stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 1% to $77.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining 1% to $84.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% higher at $2.5 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was rising 1.2% after The Wall Street Journal, citing a company memo, reported that the company is looking to merge certain smaller business units to form three new groups as part of a corporate reorganization.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) was gaining over 11% after it reported a narrower-than-expected fiscal Q1 loss of $0.21 per share, compared with a loss of $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.29.

Duke Energy (DUK) was down 1.8% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.07.

