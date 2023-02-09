Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2023: XOM, FLNC, DUK

February 09, 2023 — 01:22 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 1% to $77.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining 1% to $84.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% higher at $2.5 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was rising 1.2% after The Wall Street Journal, citing a company memo, reported that the company is looking to merge certain smaller business units to form three new groups as part of a corporate reorganization.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) was gaining over 11% after it reported a narrower-than-expected fiscal Q1 loss of $0.21 per share, compared with a loss of $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.29.

Duke Energy (DUK) was down 1.8% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
FLNC
DUK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.