Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2023: PAA, DUK, DCP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.9% at $77.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.8% to $84.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.3% higher at $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

Duke Energy (DUK) was advancing 0.8% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.07.

DCP Midstream (DCP) reported Q4 earnings of $1.13 per limited partner unit, down from $1.44 per unit a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.88 per unit. DCP Midstream was advancing 0.2% recently.

