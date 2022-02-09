Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2022: EQNR, LBRT, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently gaining 0.45%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.09 at $89.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.17 to $90.95 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.21 lower at $4.04 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) shares were more than 1% higher as it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $1.04 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.75 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.10 a share.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) booked a Q4 diluted loss of $0.31 per share, narrower than the $0.41 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $0.17 per share. Liberty shares were recently down more than 6%.

Ecopetrol (EC) shares were slightly higher after saying it is planning to invest between $5.2 billion and $6 billion annually by 2040.

