Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2022: EPM,CCJ,CCO,TO,LBRT,EQNR

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% in late trade and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% gain, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.2% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.30 higher at $89.66 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a surprise drop of 4.8 million barrels in commercial supplies last week versus market expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel increase for the seven days ended Feb. 4. Global benchmark Brent crude was rising $0.85 to $91.63 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.24 to $4.01 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Evolution Petroleum (EPM) added 2.3% after the exploration and production company Wednesday announced its purchase of natural gas assets in the Jonah field in Wyoming for $29.4 million from the privately held Exaro Energy III partnership. The deal is expected to close by April 1.

Equinor (EQNR) shares climbed 1.8% higher after the Norwegian energy major increased its 2022 stock buyback program to $5 billion from $1.2 billion, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian state.

Cameco (CCJ) rose over 14% after the uranium miner reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of CA$0.06 ($0.05) per share, down from CA$0.12 per share during the year-ago quarter but still topping the Capital IQ mean estimate expecting a CA$0.01 per share profit. It also approved a 2022 dividend of CA$0.12 per share, up 50% over its previous distribution to investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) slid 5.1% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.31 per share, improving on its $0.41 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share loss. Revenue increased more than 165% year-over-year to $683.7 million, also trailing the $687.5 million Street view.

