Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2022: CCJ,CCO,TO,LBRT,EQNR

Energy stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.30 at $89.66 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial crude supplies fell by 4.8 million barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 4 compared with market expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel increase. The global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $0.69 to $91.47 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.24 lower at $4.00 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cameco (CCJ) rose over 13% after the uranium miner reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of CA$0.06 ($0.05) per share, down from CA$0.12 per share during the year-ago quarter but still topping the Capital IQ mean estimate expecting a CA$0.01 per share profit. The company on Wednesday also approved a 2022 dividend of CA$0.12 per share, up 50% over its 2021 distribution to investors.

Equinor (EQNR) shares climbed nearly 1% higher after the Norwegian energy major increased its 2022 stock buyback program to $5 billion from $1.2 billion, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian state.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) slid 4.5% after Wednesday reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.31 per share, improving on its $0.41 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share loss. Revenue increased more than 165% year-over-year to $683.7 million, also trailing the $687.5 million Street view.

