Energy
CCJ

Energy Sector Update for 02/09/2022: CCJ,CCO,TO,LBRT,EQNR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.30 at $89.66 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial crude supplies fell by 4.8 million barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 4 compared with market expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel increase. The global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $0.69 to $91.47 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.24 lower at $4.00 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cameco (CCJ) rose over 13% after the uranium miner reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of CA$0.06 ($0.05) per share, down from CA$0.12 per share during the year-ago quarter but still topping the Capital IQ mean estimate expecting a CA$0.01 per share profit. The company on Wednesday also approved a 2022 dividend of CA$0.12 per share, up 50% over its 2021 distribution to investors.

Equinor (EQNR) shares climbed nearly 1% higher after the Norwegian energy major increased its 2022 stock buyback program to $5 billion from $1.2 billion, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian state.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) slid 4.5% after Wednesday reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.31 per share, improving on its $0.41 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share loss. Revenue increased more than 165% year-over-year to $683.7 million, also trailing the $687.5 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCJ CCO LBRT EQNR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular